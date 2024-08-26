Home World

From: Martina Lippl

Mudslides, flooding and power outages: After a heavy thunderstorm on Sunday evening, Virgentalstrasse was buried up to two metres deep over a length of 60 metres. © Land Tirol

A thunderstorm front raged in Tyrol and South Tyrol on Sunday evening. Landslides occurred and masses of mud rushed into the valley. There were temporary power outages.

Prägraten – Storms in Austria have left traces of devastation. Daylight reveals the extent of the force of nature in East Tyrol. After heavy rainfall, mud and rock avalanches rolled into the valley in Prägraten on the Großvenediger on Sunday evening (25 August). Several streams overflowed their banks and blocked an important road. Prägarten is currently not accessible by road, the state of Tyrol reports.

Storm alert in East Tyrol – road buried up to two metres deep after landslide

The L24 Virgentalstraße in Prägraten am Großvenediger in East Tyrol between the districts of Bobojach and Wallhorn is closed until further notice, the statement continues.

“The road in the affected area is buried up to two meters deep over a length of around 60 meters,” said the state of Tyrol. An emergency route for emergency vehicles has been set up. The municipality’s electricity and water supplies have also been secured.

Town in Austria cut off after mudslide – helicopter flight planned

The area will be flown over by air during the day so that experts can better assess the situation. Only then can clean-up and security work begin.

On Sunday evening, it was initially said that several houses had to be evacuated for safety reasons after water entered. However, according to the state of Tyrol, the residents were able to stay in their houses and did not have to be evacuated. “However, water has entered the cellars. These are currently being pumped out by the volunteer fire department.”

The series of storms in Austria continues this summer. Just recently, a mudslide buried an important federal highway in Tyrol. At the beginning of June, a valley near the Brenner Pass was transformed into a field of rubble.

Storms in Austria: After mudslides on Sunday evening (25 August), Prägraten am Großvenediger is cut off from the outside world. © FW

Storm in the Alps: Civil protection warning in Carinthia – siren signals warn residents

Severe storms with heavy rainfall and mudslides triggered a civil defense warning in the municipality of Baldramsdorf (Spittal/Drau district) in Carinthia on Sunday evening. According to the fire department, this warning will remain in effect on Monday, as can also be seen on social media.

According to the fire department, the situation in Schweig was critical on Sunday evening. A stream had overflowed its banks and caused several mudslides. “The L5 in Baldramsdorf was also affected and blocked by mudslides,” the fire department said. “In and around Spittal, heavy rainfall is causing additional challenges.”

Heavy thunderstorm cell causes civil defense alarm in Carinthia

At around 8.30 p.m., residents of the community were warned by siren signals, reports derstandard.at They were asked to stay in their houses and go to higher floors. In the meantime, 50 households were without electricity, reports the oRf.

“At 7:45 a.m. a heavy thunderstorm and a storm hit Baldramsdorf. After the siren alarm and a lightning strike, the power went out in the Schüttbach area. A resident raised the alarm and said that a mudslide was blocking the L5. The Schwaiger Bridge had to be closed by the fire brigade,” said Baldramsdorf Mayor Friedrich Paulitsch to the oRf. “The absurd thing is that between Windschnur and St. Peter in Holz not a single drop of rain has fallen.”

A thunderstorm cell remained over the Goldeck group for hours, bringing back memories of the mudslide disaster in the 1980s.

Mudslide rolls through mountaineering village in South Tyrol again – Alpine idyll hit again

At around 9 p.m., the alarm bells rang in South Tyrol (Italy). In Campill in the municipality of St. Martin in Thurn, a mudslide had hit the Plunsara valley. After a strong hailstorm, according to stol.it the water of the Plunsara stream was dammed up above and then flowed down into the valley with full force. A video shows a grey mass of mud and rubble flowing inexorably across a green meadow. The situation on site is being monitored. Just in June, a mudslide devastated Campill. (ml)