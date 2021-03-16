The Supreme Court has decided in favor of the residents of Los Cármenes del Mar in La Herradura by rejecting an appeal made by the Town Hall against the previous finding of the TSJA.

What this means is that the Town Hall has to assume subsidary reponsibility for the making good the repairs to the said urbanization on Cerro Gordo. Furthermore, the Supreme court acquitted the Council from sharing this responsibility.

One of the lawyers for the affected property owners considers that the Town Hall will now say that they don’t have the money to do it, but according to the aforementioned lawyer the Council has already said that they would lend Almuñécar the money, which could run into millions of euros – 21 of them by some estimations.

Getting back to the Supreme Court’s finding, the judges considers that the Town Hall bears responsibility because of its “inactivity” because they issued a first-occupation certificate without it being signed off nor having verified the suitability of the completed work.

It was back in 2006 that movement on the hillside was detected and the real-estate company Comarex submitted the project to stabilize the land, but only 10% of the projected work was ever completed. Even so, the Town Hall issued the FOC

Will this be just one more court finding that will be ignored? One thing is for sure the owners of the 100 dwellings that have either fallen down or been demolished because of their precarious state are bone tired of the endless judicial proceedings that have cluttered the years between the urbanization going up at the end of the 90s and the slow-motion ‘coming down’ of today

The residents are hoping for much – they just want an access lane that leads to their homes rather than sneaking off down the hillside and the hillside to be stabilized once and for all. Of course the former is useless without the latter.

The question is, with over 200,000 euros already spent by the residents in legal costs, will the Town Hall actually do what it has been ordered to? It’s unlikely, and the residents know it.

