At Xbox Showcase Extended 2023 it was re-presented Towerbornewhich will come up Game Pass to D1 for PC and Xbox Series X|S. For now, a precise release date has not been indicated, but the game is scheduled for 2024.

It is explained that it is a cooperative action game also playable locally (something not taken for granted by now). It will be possible to explore a world map divided into boxes and we will be able to access battles that reward us with resources and new loot to upgrade us. The player uses a tower as a base to recharge his energies. The player can create his own character by taking advantage of various types of equipment, creating his own fighting style.

Towerborne it will also be updated over time with new missions, new content, new weapons and more. It will therefore be a sort of “Game as a service”, like Grounded and Sea of ​​Thieves. The game blends 3D and 2D, for a mixed graphic style.