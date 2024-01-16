There is less and less to go until theXbox Developer Direct. We know what will be shown, but the public expects something new to be shown too, perhaps with a surprise release. Even if this is the case, it seems credible that this will not be the case Towerborneat least according to what was revealed by the well-known journalist and leaker Jez Corden.

Corden, via pdocast The Xbox Two, stated that Towerborne has not been delayedbut it still needs some work, so it's more believable that this is a game planned for the second half of 2024.

Obviously it's more believable that the (potential and unconfirmed) Xbox Developer Direct surprise is an unannounced game, so we don't believe there are players saddened by the fact that Towerborne is still far from release and has therefore been excluded from the list of candidates.