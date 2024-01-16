There is less and less to go until theXbox Developer Direct. We know what will be shown, but the public expects something new to be shown too, perhaps with a surprise release. Even if this is the case, it seems credible that this will not be the case Towerborneat least according to what was revealed by the well-known journalist and leaker Jez Corden.
Corden, via pdocast The Xbox Two, stated that Towerborne has not been delayedbut it still needs some work, so it's more believable that this is a game planned for the second half of 2024.
Obviously it's more believable that the (potential and unconfirmed) Xbox Developer Direct surprise is an unannounced game, so we don't believe there are players saddened by the fact that Towerborne is still far from release and has therefore been excluded from the list of candidates.
Towerborne, what do we know about the game?
Towerborne is developed by Stoic Studio, known as the authors of the Banner Saga trilogy. Putting aside the turn-based strategy, this new game offers a scrolling fighting game structure, with the possibility of customizing and strengthening our character. You can play solo or cooperatively.
We also tried Towerborne a few months ago and explained to you that “Towerborne promises well, even if it still has a lot to prove. This test at Gamescom confirmed the ability and stubbornness of the Stoic Studio artists in creating visually splendid scenarios”.
#Towerborne #won39t #surprise #Xbox #Developer #Direct
Leave a Reply