The final version is instead expected only in 2025, so the launch of the full game is effectively postponed to next year, but it will still be possible to start playing it in the next few months in its preliminary version, first on PC and then on Xbox.

There Xbox version will arrive later, on a date yet to be specified, but in any case before the final release, being planned as a title in the Game Preview program which corresponds precisely to Steam’s early access.

Also Towerborne was present at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024 with a presentation trailer and some very interesting information, starting with the fact that the game is now distributed as free-to-play and has a early access release date set for September 10, 2024 on PC.

A side-scrolling action RPG in the style of Guardian Heroes

The final version will also be part of the catalogue of Xbox Game Passwhich should bring with it some additional bonuses, considering it’s free-to-play.

Developed by Stoic, the development team behind The Banner Saga, Towerborne is an interesting side-scrolling action RPGof which we can see new gameplay footage in the trailer above.

It seems inspired by the great classic Guardian Heroes by Treasure, but it also maintains something of the particular style of the previous productions by Stoic, with a characterization between classic fantasy and cartoonish.

In the game we play the role of an Ace, a fighter chosen to protect the Belfry, a sort of stronghold against the advance of various threats. From here we set off on various missions within the game world, solo or in cooperative multiplayer for up to 4 players.

It is about doing different quests, advancing the character and customizing it to the maximum, continuing its story through various missions and also with new content periodically added. This feature of seasonal content, in addition to the fact that it is free-to-play, makes one think of live service-style features for Towerborne.

While we wait for new hands-on tests, to get to know it better we refer you to our hands-on review of Towerborne from last Gamescom.