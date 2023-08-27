Towerborne came back to be seen on the occasion of the Gamescom 2023 with a 7 minute gameplay video which gave way to see something more about this interesting title, exclusive Xbox and PC by Stoic Studios.

Announced at the Xbox Showcase last June, the game is a cooperative action RPG developed by the authors of The Banner Saga, characterized by a particular fantasy setting.

Expected to come out in 2024 but still without a precise date, Towerborne will be launched on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.

The video released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023 shows some phases of the game, showing the rather action-packed combat system and the cooperative multiplayer dynamics that are typical of the Stoic game in question.