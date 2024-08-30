Tower of God is a shonen that comes from a webtoon, in other words, it is a Korean title. The story shows us several mysteries and a lot of action, everything is entangled in the idea of ​​love in different ways. The second season of the anime shows us a new point of view, find out what’s coming for Baam in the next episode.

The story of Tower of God investigates the human condition. It’s an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The last chapter introduced a new character that could bring us quite a few problems.

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second changed animation house, is in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13), and it arrives in the middle of summer 2024. Now we can change perspective and clarify past events, and we will also learn more about certain characters.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 9 coming out?

On Sunday, September 1, 2024, chapter 9 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 8 was titled “Her name is Emily” and the 9th will be titled“One-winged demon.”

In the previous chapter we saw both sides of the story, on the one hand, Khun’s team continues to advance, but the teammates have several confrontations with each other. Rachel tries to win over as many allies as possible and Khun learns that Baam is alive. —thanks to Emily, a new chatbot—.

On the other hand, Viole’s teammates face another team in a significant test. Everyone believes in Baam’s power, but he still tries to keep everything at peace. The test is complicated and the team tries several strategies that could put them in danger, but towards the end, not only do they emerge victorious, but the relationships within the group seem to prosper.

However, There is a new problem, it seems that Emily is now the chatbot that guides people within the competitions and this dependency could be really terrible, as it would lead the participants to fatal destinations.

Towards the end we see that perhaps Emily is not a chatbot, but rather a person with several interesting thoughts about existence, but the fact that she is not a mere artificial intelligence will generate different conflicts. What will Emily and Khun do after the information that was revealed to them?

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 9 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where do you expect to see Khun and Rachel in their silent and treacherous battle?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 9?

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

However, Crunchyroll licensed the distribution of the first season, and is also in charge of the second. You will be able to watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

Source: The Answer Studio

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool.

Tower of God: What is it?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of kids who live in the shadows, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, and they get along in an interesting and somewhat dependent way, together they long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish – whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of challenges, and there are many people who want to go up for the same reasons. There comes a point where the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he should have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, which is why he himself embarks on this odyssey.

However, it seems that the characters have more dark sides than we expected… The true facets of the boys will be revealed in an unusual way. Baam is a very powerful and quite sinister swordsman. No one knows everything hidden beneath his great skills.

The journey, full of dangers, also involves growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space.The new season gives us another perspective on the events. If you are interested in Baam, it is your time to resume his story.

