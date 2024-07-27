Tower of God is an anime adaptation of the webtoon work by Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). It is a kind of shonen in a world full of mystery and destruction. The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), however, the second will change studio, it will be in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13). And it offers us a new perspective on history.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season is expected to arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, you can check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 4 coming out?

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, chapter 4 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 3 was titled “The reliable room” and presented us with a peaceful moment to close with a terrible challenge.

The boys relaxed after being assigned rooms, were able to smooth out some rough edges — and in other cases, the opposite — but all in all, it seems the kids have found a better place.

After that, When everyone was getting ready to rest, the devices sounded, predicting a new test.Now participants must acquire fellows and rooms, the first one to gather six rooms and seven fellows wins.

The boys are in pairs in their spaces, so, this time they will have to choose a leader and a guardian, it is all about generating alliances or ambushes to obtain more fellows and rooms. Guardians cannot leave rooms and only leaders can give them up and recruit fellows. It could be a tough battle especially for the weaker ones, However, this moment will serve to see the true character of each character: should they ally or ambush? There can only be one leader.

Meanwhile, Baam will have to face the examiner and towards the end of the episode, everything seems to be going wrong for him. How will he recover from the confrontation?

The next episode is titled “Ramen and the vast sky”; and refers to a promise between the characters: who will make their way through this level of the tower?

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 4 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where are you waiting for the new episode of Baam’s journey?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 4?

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

Nevertheless, Crunchyroll was in charge of distributing the first season, and will also be in charge of the second. You can watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

Source: The Anser Studio

The adaptation of a mysterious world returns for shonen lovers. Currently, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here.

We recommend: The return of Mushoku Tensei, does it confirm the decline of isekai?

Tower of God: What is it?

Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of boys who live in the darkness, long to climb a tower that, according to legend, when they reach the top they are granted a wish, whatever they want, however, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, in addition the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have as his sole objective to find Rachel, who according to him should have pursued the dream of climbing the tower.

The journey, full of dangers, also means growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space. The new season gives us another perspective on the events. If you are interested in Baam, now is your time.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.