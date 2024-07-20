Tower of God is an anime adaptation of the webtoon work by Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). It is a kind of shonen in a world full of mystery and destruction. The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), however, the second will change studio, it will be in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13).

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season is expected to arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE WebtoonThe title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, you can check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 3 coming out?

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, chapter 3 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 2 was titled “The Return of the Prince” and introduced us to several new elements for our characters.

In fact, a mysterious test in which The contestants touch divine water and after that a machine that rates their power has the possibility of continuing to advance, but only if they qualify among the eight most powerful.

Baam happens to be among the leaders who are the most powerful and can now choose someone to accompany them. Everyone else’s ego kicks in and lets us see how things will go from here on out. After a rough patch, Everyone starts asking Baam for help who reveals that he is a FUG assassin. and doesn’t want company.

After this, a new test begins before they move forward, the boys are nervous. Baam can change fate. The next episode will bring a lot of action.

It seems that The Tower of God will have a new facet. Are you ready to meet her?

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 3 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where are you waiting for the new episode?

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch Episode 3?

Crunchyroll was in charge of distributing the first season, and will also be in charge of the second. You can watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

However, in Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

A mysterious world returns for shonen lovers. Currently, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here.

Tower of God: What is it?

Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, a pair of kids who live in the darkness, but long to climb a tower that, according to legend, if they reach the top could grant them any wish they want, however, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, and the young people will be separated.

The journey, full of dangers, also represents growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space.

The new season gives us a different perspective on the events.

