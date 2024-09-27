Tower of God maintains its broadcast in autumn 2024, we can expect more from Baam and company during another season. The work can be considered a shonen. Chapter twelve could finally bring Khun and Baam face to face.

Tower of God shows us several mysteries and a lot of action in a world that is built on a chaotic and hierarchical system. The second season of the anime teaches us a new point of view, find out about the storm that falls before Baam’s new “family” and what it is like that the boy manages to make his way in his search, while unraveling the terrible secrets.

Tower of God season 2: when does episode 13 come out?

On Sunday, September 29, 2024, chapter 13 of the second season of Tower of God. Chapter 12 was titled“A new test” and the thirteenth will be titled “Archimedes.”

In episode 11 we saw how Khun Agüero Agnes survives the ruins at the hands of Arlen, after this, he is forced to join Baam’s group, Karen wants him to fight alongside them in the factory battle, however, there is only one thing that worries Khun, who is Viole and why did she save him? Deep down, he knows that it is Bam, although he still does not accept it, even though the artificial intelligence confirmed that he was alive.

Baam had to join the pair of regulators who threatened him, we still hope they keep their word and bring Hyoran, his partner, back to life.. Viole’s team—which is now his family—followed him after he followed Hyoran and because of that they were able to help Viole.

They quickly discover that he is an important regulator, after Khun chats with them, he heads to his own base where he finds a dead comrade and Dan dying. However, they manage to save him. After this, the boy tells him everything that happened with Rachel, which is why he no longer has a leg and was also stabbed several times. Together they decide to undertake the journey of the factory battle with Viole’s friends and team.

Precisely, Karen comes to confirm that Viole is Baam, and the reasons why he was forced to belong to FUG.

The last we heard about Rachel is that she is allied with Apple, we will surely soon have new news about what is happening with her. Right now Baam’s whereabouts are a mystery.

Tower of God season 2: what time does episode 13 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, because of this we leave you several of the times for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

And you, where do you expect to see Bam and Khun’s reunion now that they know their identities?

Tower of God season 2: where can I watch episode 13?

Crunchyroll licensed the distribution of the first season, and is also in charge of the second. You will be able to see both deliveries on their platform. Review here.

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

Source: The Answer Studio

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool. We recently wrote about It’s Arrived True Beauty to Crunchyroll! You can’t miss this shojo and here I tell you why! (also belongs to the webtoon wave).

What will be the new webtoon that an anime would get?

Tower of God: what is it about?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, a couple of boys who live in darkness, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, and they combine in an interesting and somewhat dependent way, together they long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish — whoever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of tests, plus there are many people who want to climb for the same reasons. There comes a point when the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he would have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, which is why he himself embarks on that odyssey. However, there are people you will meet on your new path and friends who are also looking for you.

It seems that the main characters have more chiaroscuro than we expected… The true facets of the boys will be revealed in an unusual way and are supported by important characters who impose themselves on them.

Baam is powerful and quite sinister, he does not know where his power comes from. The only thing we know is that there is a powerful reason why the boy has that strength, and the structure behind it is really terrifying, it seems that the system creates monsters and powers with experiments that no one can fully understand or know.

The danger of the tower is sustained precisely in the chiaroscuro of the same system that created it…

The journey, full of dangers, also involves growth for our characters who fight to survive in an inhospitable space, amid the betrayals and ambitions of others.. The new season lets us know another perspective of the events, if you are interested in Baam, it is your time to resume its story.

In short, the story of Tower of God inquires about the human condition. It is an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, it adapts the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). It is originally a Korean installment that began publishing on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can review it here.

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second changed animation house, is run by The Answer Studio (Golgo 13), and arrived in the middle of summer 2024 and extended to autumn of the same year. Now we can change perspective and clarify past events, in addition, we will know more about certain characters who were given less light in the last installment.

Take a look around Discord and don’t miss the news on Google News. Also, remember to follow us on x and Instagram.