Tower of God began airing in the summer of 2024, and its delivery is extended to autumn, we can expect more from Baam, and company for another season. Originally, the work is a webtoon, in other words, it is a Korean title that is being animated by Japanese studios, so we recognize it as a shonen. You can’t miss the new episode! Everything is getting out of hand!

Tower of God It shows us several mysteries and a lot of action in a world that is built on a chaotic and hierarchical system. The last episode allowed us to see Rachel better…

In Tower of God Everything gets tangled up, there are different perspectives on love, on the creation of families in complicated environments. The second season of the anime shows us a new point of view, find out about the storm that falls on Baam’s new family and how the boy manages to make his way in his search, while unraveling the terrible secrets.

If you want to know more about the production of the anime, check out the official page here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 12 coming out?

On Sunday, September 22, 2024, chapter 12 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 11 was titled “A thick and distant wall” and the 12th will be called “A new test”.

In episode 11 we saw the exact moment when Baam arrives next to Horyang’s corpse, looks at Novick and Ran and thinks that they are the ones who killed his friend, without hesitation, he attacks them and when he has them cornered, the boys tell him that they did not hurt their partner in any way, the murderer lies under the rubble and is the other one-winged demon.

When he is about to give them a final blow, Khun’s footsteps reach him. The boys look at each other unexpectedly. However, at that moment, Baam’s company reveals itself, they are two agents who want to nominate him as a candidate to be a FUG assassin, and they know everything about him, because of that, they tell him that if he doesn’t do what they tell him, they will end up giving the final blow to Khun and Horyang, however, if he accompanies them, they will save Horyang’s life.

He decides to do it, but Khun knows something is wrong, towards the end, the agents end up blowing Arlen’s hand into a thousand pieces while Baam calls out to his friend in desperation, among the ruins.

On the other hand, we get to see Rachel allied with Apple, the girl not only sold out Khun, but his “death” could be her own mandate. Towards the end of the episode, the young woman loses control and repeatedly stabs her former teammate.

It seems like every group is completely shattered, so what’s next for Baam? What will happen now that Rachel has taken off her mask? Is Khun alive? Don’t miss the next episode!

Tower of God Season 2: What time does episode 12 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 12?

Crunchyroll licensed the distribution of the first season, and is also in charge of the second. You will be able to watch both installments on its platform. Check out here.

Source: The Answer Studio

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool. We recently wrote about True Beauty coming to Crunchyroll! You can’t miss this shojo and here I tell you why! (It also belongs to the webtoon wave).

Tower of God: What is it?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of kids who live in the shadows, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, and they get along in an interesting and somewhat dependent way, together they long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish – whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of challenges, and there are many people who want to go up for the same reasons. There comes a point where the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he had pursued the dream of climbing the tower, and so he embarked on this odyssey himself. However, there are people he will meet on his new path and friends who are also looking for him.

It seems that the main characters have more shades of grey than we expected… The boys’ true facets will be revealed in unusual ways. Baam is a very powerful and quite sinister swordsman, not even he knows where his power comes from. No one knows everything hidden beneath his great abilities, not even himself, the structure behind what everyone knows is truly terrifying, as the system creates monsters and powers with experiments that no one can understand, or know completely.

Source: The Answer Studio

The danger of the tower lies precisely in the chiaroscuros of the system itself…

The journey, full of dangers, also involves growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space.The new season gives us another perspective on the events. If you are interested in Baam, it is your time to resume his story.

The story of Tower of God investigates the human condition. It’s an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The last episode revealed a memory of Baam and gives us clues that perhaps Khun will meet him soon.

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second changed animation house, is in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13), and it arrives in the middle of summer 2024. Now we can change perspective and clarify past events, and we will also learn more about certain characters who were given less light in the last installment.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

