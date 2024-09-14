Tower of God It’s a webtoon, in other words, it’s a Korean title but it’s being animated by Japanese studios, so we recognize it as a shonen. The story shows us several mysteries and a lot of action in a world that has a chaotic and hierarchical system. The last episode gives us hope to get to know Baam, the mysterious protagonist, better.

In Tower of God everything gets tangled up, there are different perspectives on love, on the creation of families in complicated environments. The second season of the anime shows us a new point of view, find out about the storm that falls on Baam’s new family and how the boy manages to break through.

The story of Tower of God investigates the human condition. It’s an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The last episode revealed a memory of Baam and gives us clues that perhaps Khun will meet him soon.

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second changed animation house, is in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13), and it arrives in the middle of summer 2024. Now we can change perspective and clarify past events, and we will also learn more about certain characters who were given less light in the last installment.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 11 coming out?

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, chapter 11 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 10 was titled “Arlen’s hand” and the 11th will be called “A thick and distant wall.”

In the previous chapter we saw how Horyan goes to see a little spiritualist who tells him where the one-winged demon is hiding. That is why he goes to Arlen’s hand, which is actually the ruins of a large statue, of which only the gigantic hand remains. Various bandits congregate there, so the girl suggests to Horyan that he should not go alone.

However, all he can do is undertake the dangerous journey on his own, when he gets there Khun is found, who is also after the one-winged demon, and he confronts Horyan in an atrocious way, thus giving us one of the most interesting battles of the installment.

Khun fails to hunt down Horyan, so he stops to destroy others, Meanwhile, Viole follows his instinct and after remembering Rachel decides to go after Horyan, so he goes to see the same spiritualist who gives him the same advice, however he must also go on his own, although his friends see him leave and begin to devise a plan.

Viole leaves with the little girl and they enter a world without rules, Although things are getting complicated, it is possible that Khun and he will be able to see each other sooner than we expected.

What happens next? Things are getting more and more intense, when will Viole meet Rachel?

Tower of God Season 2: What time does episode 11 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 11?

Crunchyroll licensed the distribution of the first season, and is also in charge of the second. You will be able to watch both installments on its platform. Check out here.

Source: The Answer Studio

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

At the moment, Tower of God It has 598 chapters of manwha that you can read here. Remember that other anime of this style are Solo Leveling and The God of Highschool. We recently wrote about True Beauty coming to Crunchyroll! You can’t miss this shojo and here I tell you why! (It also belongs to the webtoon wave).

Tower of God: What is it?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of kids who live in the shadows, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, and they get along in an interesting and somewhat dependent way, together they long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish – whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of challenges, and there are many people who want to go up for the same reasons. There comes a point where the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he should have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, so he himself embarks on this odyssey. However, there are people he will meet on his new path and friends who are also looking for him.

It seems that the main characters have more shades of grey than we expected… The boys’ true facets will be revealed in unusual ways. Baam is a very powerful and quite sinister swordsman, not even he knows where his power comes from. No one knows everything that is hidden under his great abilities, not even himself, the structure behind what everyone knows is truly terrifying, since the system creates monsters and powers with quite a few experiments that no one can fully understand, know or know.

The danger of the tower lies precisely in the chiaroscuros of the system itself…

The journey, full of dangers, also involves growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space.The new season gives us another perspective on the events. If you are interested in Baam, it is your time to resume his story.

