Tower of God is a shonen that comes from a webtoon, in other words, it is a Korean title but it is being animated by Japanese studios. The story shows us several mysteries and a lot of action, everything is entangled in the idea of ​​love in different forms and the creation of families in complicated environments. The second season of the anime shows us a new point of view, find out about the storm that falls before Baam’s new family.

The story of Tower of God investigates the human condition. It is an anime that comes from the webtoon wave, adapting the work of Lee Jong Hui, better known by his pseudonym Slave in Utero (SIU). The last chapter introduced a new character that could bring us quite a few problems, but also revealed the origins of the one-winged demon and the strange experiments that are carried out,

The first season was adapted by Telecom Animation (Orange, Lupine, Nagatoro-san, Astro Note), howeverthe second changed animation house, is in charge of The Answer Studio (Golgo 13), and it arrives in the middle of summer 2024. Now we can change perspective and clarify past events, and we will also learn more about certain characters who were given less light in the last installment.

The first season of Tower of God It had thirteen episodes and was released in 2020. A second season would arrive in the summer of 2024. It is originally a Korean installment that began to be published on LINE Webtoon. The title is still in publication and is usually released on Mondays. You can check it out here.

Tower of God Season 2: When is Episode 10 coming out?

On Sunday, September 8, 2024, chapter 10 of the second season of will be released. Tower of God. Chapter 9 was titled“One-winged demon” and episode 10 will be titled “Arlen’s hand”.

In the previous chapter we met Horyan, who is a man around whom many ideas are rumored, because he has a special power, has a curious wing of blue light that allows him enormous power. However, he is not the only person like this, he has a best friend who has the other wing, and whose nickname is, right wing demon.

After that, Horyan reveals his story to the guys on Baam’s team, telling them how he was part of an experiment and then “released” into the world. He immediately realizes that Viole shares a demon with him and later urges him to spend time alone with him so he can tell him why he has that power.

After fighting, Viole only comments that he has no idea where this gift he possesses comes from, he tells him about his blurry memories that Horyan decides to take for granted.. Right after, he tells her that he sees everyone as his family, since he hasn’t had any luck after everything that happened, he often thinks about his friend and his language teacher, despite the fact that he is “a monster” he longs to know what happened to them.

For its part, Khun is also looking for the Right Wing Demon, it seems his and Viole’s paths will cross soon.

Horyan is a living activation weapon, whose human body was integrated with the sacred water, resulting in his power, although it was one of multiple tests that FUG conducted.

Things are getting more intense, what will happen next?

Tower of God Season 2: What time does episode 10 come out?

The release times of The Tower of God They vary depending on your area, so we leave you several of the hours for Latin America, check if you find yours:

Mexico: 8:00 am

El Salvador: 8:00 am

Guatemala: 8:00 am

Costa Rica: 8:00 am

Nicaragua: 8:00 am

Honduras: 8:00 am

Colombia: 9:00 am

Ecuador: 9:00 am

Panama: 9:00 am

Peru: 9:00 am

Dominican Republic: 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: 10:00 am

Venezuela: 10:00 am

Paraguay: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Cuba: 10:00 am

Argentina: 11:00 am

Uruguay: 11:00 am

Brazil: 11:00 am

Chile: 11:00 am

Tower of God Season 2: Where can I watch episode 10?

In Japan the title is released through Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, GTV, among others.

However, Crunchyroll licensed the distribution of the first season, and is also in charge of the second. You will be able to watch both installments on their platform. Check out here.

Tower of God: What is it?

In principle, Tower of God follows the story of Rachel and Baam, A pair of kids who live in the shadows, Rachel meets Baam in a strange way, and they get along in an interesting and somewhat dependent way, together they long to climb a tower because, according to a legend, when they reach the top they will be granted a wish – whatever they want, so it seems like a kind of Holy Grail.

However, it is obvious that it will not be easy, there will be many levels full of challenges, and there are many people who want to go up for the same reasons. There comes a point where the young people will be separated, and after this, Baam will have the sole objective of finding Rachel, According to him, he should have pursued the dream of climbing the tower, which is why he himself embarks on this odyssey.

However, it seems that the characters have more dark sides than we expected… The true facets of the boys will be revealed in an unusual way. Baam is a very powerful and quite sinister swordsman. Nobody knows everything that is hidden under his great abilities, not even himself, the structure behind what everyone knows is really terrifying, since the system creates monsters and powers with many experiments that nobody can fully understand, know or know.

The danger of the tower lies precisely in the chiaroscuros of the system itself…

The journey, full of dangers, also involves growth for our characters who struggle to survive in an inhospitable space.The new season gives us another perspective on the events. If you are interested in Baam, it is your time to resume his story.

