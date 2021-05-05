As such, the anime of Tower of god is one of the productions that Crunchyroll announced in February 2020 that it would come to his service. That down the line Crunchyroll Originals, which includes series from Japan and the odd one created by foreign studios. Will there be a second season of Tower of God?

As far as this story is concerned, it is the result of the collaboration between this video on demand service with WEBTOON Production. The result was extremely fortunate.

The anime came out in April 2020

This series is based on a manhwa, that is, a manga from South Korea, and is authored by SIU. It was first published in 2010 in NAVER WEBTOON, and four years later it was published in other languages.

The story centers on a boy named Bam, who wants to climb a huge and mysterious tower. The fact is that it is so immense that each of its floors is as if it were a complete and different world.

Many seek to reach the top of this place, since legend has it that whoever achieves it will see all their wishes fulfilled. Some have to do with the quest for power.

Others, with great wealth. But there are also those who Tower of god they seek revenge, or take revenge for past offenses. That is how Bam begins his journey, in which he will meet many characters, and they will participate in dangerous ‘games’.

Tower of God Season 2

What happens is that to advance it is necessary to team up with others, and thus face many trials. Some of them involve life and death. But what do you want Bam?

Unlike the others, he just wants his friend back Rachel, the most important person to him. Without knowing it, he will be involved in a struggle for power and a multitude of intrigues. You will have to travel a difficult path, full of surprises and unexpected twists and turns.

To the degree that you will run into the rules that govern the world and horrors that you would never have imagined. Tower of god is a production of Telecom Animation Film. So far it is a mystery if it will get a new season, in this case, the second season of Tower of God.

Here it should be noted although there is material to follow the anime, the original work is stopped. SIU decided to take time to rest and regain strength. It was something he really needed, as he has been working tirelessly.

He suffered from a serious case of stress and exhaustion. Originally, it would return in November of last year, but the hiatus has been extended. All because some of his assistants decided to continue their careers, and now he has to work with others whom he needs to train.

We have to wait for more details in that regard. As to CrunchyrollWe will see if it decides to approve a new season, since it partially financed this production. This available in its catalog since April 2020.



