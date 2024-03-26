Level Infinite And Hotta Studio they revealed the simulacrum of Rei Ayanamithe next one coming March 28 on Tower of Fantasy. The protagonist will be part of the collaboration between the free-to-play and the beloved EVANGELIONand in battle he will use the special energy bow Salvation.

We leave you now with a presentation trailer for Reiunder which we will find further information thanks to the press release released by the company.

Tower of Fantasy x EVANGELION – Rei Ayanami

TOWER OF FANTASY PRESENTS REI, THE LATEST SIMULACRE COMING SOON March 26, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Today, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announce that the new simulacrum for the Evangelion collaboration, Rei, will arrive in Tower of Fantasya free-to-play, open-world MMORPG, on March 28. Rei Ayanami is the sole pilot of EVA-00. Coming from another dimension, she piloted her EVA to travel through space and time and get to Vera. Lonely, indifferent and with an unusual calm, Rei is a great mystery to most of those she encounters in battle. Faced with the angels' invasion of Vera, Rei fought side by side with Shinji, Asuka, and the inhabitants of Vera, playing a crucial role in the angels' defeat. Rei, a simulacrum of Frost-Volt, wields a special weapon, Salvation, whose energy arrows are crucial to defeating her enemies. Salvation is a prototype bow made by Mirroria's Science and Technology Department just for Rei. About Tower of Fantasy Set hundreds of years in the future, after humanity has escaped the collapse of Earth's environment and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the open-world action Tower of Fantasy has been a great success among players in China and soon players from the rest of the world will also be able to fully enjoy the title. Players will experience an Anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, free character development, immersive objectives and exciting combat through thrilling battles and thrilling exploration of the game world. To ensure you don't miss the latest updates on Tower of Fantasyvisit the official website and follow us on: Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/ Tower.of.Fantasy.Official Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/ toweroffantasy_official/?hl=en Twitter:https://twitter.com/ToF_EN_ Official YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/c/ TowerofFantasy/about Discord:https://discord.gg/eDgkQJ4aYe

Source: Level Infinite, Hotta Studio