Level Infinite Y Hotta Studio they just announced the release date for their open world RPG, Tower of Fantasy. This title will be in its pre-download period starting on August 9 and on the 10th of the same month it will be released worldwide on both PC and mobile.

Just to give you a good idea, there are 3 million registered players to try Tower of Fantasy. But what the heck is this proposal about? It’s time to explain this new story to you.

This title is set thousands of years in the future after Earth’s environmental collapse and humanity’s flight to the distant planet Aida. This experience is already a success in China, and it is not long before users from the rest of the world can join in on the action.

Players will be able to enjoy an anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style, free-roaming character development, immersive objectives, and thrilling combat with electrifying open-world battles and exploration.​ ​

What are the requirements to play Tower of Fantasy?

Alright, let’s say you already feel like playing Tower of Fantasyif so, we are going to tell you what the requirements are to be able to enjoy this title:

The minimums are:

Windows 7

Intel Core i7 or its equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA Gforce 1030

DirectX 11

25GB of storage

The recommended ones are:

Windows 10

Intel Core i7

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 1060 6GB

DirectX 12

30GB of storage

Now if you plan to play on mobile, we tell you that you can play on both iOS and Android, so it’s just a matter of going around each platform to play.

