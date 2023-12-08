













Tower of Fantasy reveals collaboration with Evangelion that will arrive in 2024









Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced that Tower of Fantasy will have a special collaboration with the anime of Evangelion during 2024.

Evangelion characters Asuka Langley Soryu, Rei Ayanami, Shinji Ikari, as well as the iconic EVA Test Type-01, will join the world of Tower of Fantasy.

The team will arrive in Aida to help the nomads face enemy attacks and embark on a new adventure. As part of this collaboration, players will also enjoy exclusive content, such as limited-time simulations, new stories, custom outfits and vehicles, with which they can celebrate this partnership.

Source: Level Infinite

On the other hand, there are also more details for the next update of the aforementioned game which is called Electrifying Winter Rhapsody and will be available from December 21.

In the new story, Dominion 9: Extraterrestrial Visit, the inhabitants of Dominion 9 take advantage of the peace that accompanies their trip to the Hendeca Shire and launch a research campaign into the Darkform they recovered from Hendeca.

We also recommend: Final Fantasy XVI announces that it will have a couple of DLC during The Game Awards 2023

Tower of Fantasy: As the collaboration with Evangelion arrives, a new boss comes

Evangelion is still yet to arrive at Tower of Fantasy, however, that does not mean that the game developed by Hotta Studio stops receiving content.

The first thing you should know is that update 3.5 introduces us to a new boss called Dark Ruin Helpless Magistrate. This individual was a noble swordsman well known and respected by all Dominion guards due to his adventures.

He joined the expedition to the Hendeca Region at the request of Luo, but there he lost the battle, transforming into a dark villain with the ability to teleport.

His conscience was preserved by his deep obsession and iron will, transforming him into a unique boss.

This is a good opportunity to get into Tower of Fantasy to eventually receive Evangelion content in 2024. Are you excited about this announcement? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)