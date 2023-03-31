level infinite and Hotta Studio revealed details about the 2.4 update for Tower of Fantasy which bears the name Under the Great Sea. Now, what is it that makes it so enormous?

The Tower of Fantasy expansion features a new map called Simulacrum in which you can find challenges that are part of an underwater experience. In Under the Great Sea, nomads will experience exciting new adventures as they descend into the depths of this underwater world.

Within the three layers of the new map – the Isle of the Great Sea, the City of Innars, and the Dragon’s Breath Volcano – nomads will encounter underwater combat, new bosses, enemies, and tons of content to explore.

Source: Level Infinite

This is the first open world underwater map to feature this Level Infinite title. There you will find new Simulacrum in various areas of under the great sea. One of the new ones, Lan, emerged from an unknown dimensional step, claiming to be from Domain 9 and that she wished to help repel the continued expansion of the Space Gray Entities.

Along with Lan, there are several other Simulacrum waiting for the nomads in Under the Great Sea inside the Tower of Fantasy. They will not only be able to meet these new Simulacrum, but also face new bosses and challenges.

The Hotta Studio and Level Infinite team worked to give users a unique experience in this new version 2.4, with characters and game modes. Additionally, many quest streams, layouts, and reward settings have been restructured.

Beneath the Great Sea brings a number of new events and challenges for nomads, such as the new Submarine Petition Mission.