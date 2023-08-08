As scheduled, Tower of Fantasy is available today on PlayStation platforms and Hotta Studio with Perfect World remind us through the new trailer dedicated to the “next gen immersion” that the PS5 versionin particular, seems destined to lead.

Already a few weeks ago we had seen the launch trailer arrive well in advance, but here we are: Tower of Fantasy is available on PS5 and PS4 from today, August 8, 2023allowing console players to dive into the action RPG that has already proven something of a mass phenomenon on mobile and PC platforms.

It is a sort of direct response from Perfect World to the famous Genshin Impact, given that the game follows some characteristics of the latter quite faithfully, but still proposing a different characterization starting from the science fiction setting and from the construction of characters and game world.

The results so far have been remarkable, considering that Tower of Fantasy also surpassed Genshin Impact and Call of Duty among the most viewed games on Twitch in the first days of launch, although obviously the surprise effect was to be taken into consideration in that first period.