Tower of Fantasy as well as the game it competes with, Genshin Impact, offers promo codes that give you access to a variety of bonuses. Some of these have a limited duration, but for the there are codes in August 2022. But how do they redeem themselves? And what are they?

Before explaining how to redeem free promo codes, it must be said that Tower of Fantasy also has an in-game currency: the Dark Crystals, which you can spend on various weapons and items. But if some of these can be purchased thanks to coin grinding at stake, for others you will necessarily have to put your hand to your wallet and use real money. Promo codes are nothing but opportunities to get what you should buy, trying your luck.

To redeem the codes first you will have to start Tower of Fantasy. At the moment it is not possible to do this via the official website. So start the game and then follow these steps:

While you are in the game world, tap on the gift icon you see at the top right

Select Exchange and enter the free promo codes

And for get them in-game? Just do this:

Click on the icon in the upper right corner

Select Mailbox

Choose Claim All to get them all in one go

At this point you just have to redeem the three free promo codes for August 2022:

But hurry up, you have to redeem them as soon as possible because they are all in limited quantities. As for the number of rerolls, those are infinite. In case you don’t know how to do it, find at this link the guide that will make you discover how to use this practice to get better SSR weapons.