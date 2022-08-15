Tower of Fantasy bases most of its luck mechanics, including with regard to obtaining weapons. Despite this, know that it is possible play several times with goddess blindfolded and try to get better weapons. Just use the reroll, a practice that allows you to roll the dice again.

Before you find out how to get better SSR weapons in Tower of Fantasy, that’s what reroll is. In the case of gacha games it is a question of starting the title from scratch, losing all progress. This is because usually in the early hours of the gachas, players are bombarded with loot boxesthen you use this mechanism until you get the most effective SSR weapon.

Now that we have explained what reroll is in games like Tower of Fantasy, let’s move on to the more concrete phase: how is it done? First of all it must be said that if you decide to follow these steps by 17 August 2022 you can get 10 Gold Nucleus: the game’s loot boxes. So it is advisable to take advantage of this initiative for create a new account, complete the tutorial and redeem the 30 golden orbs. You just have to create accounts on accounts to try to get the weapons you prefer. But remember, it’s just a matter of luck.