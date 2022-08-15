Tower of Fantasy didn’t have one of the best launches, that’s because the huge number of players connected at the same time it has congested the servers, making waiting times absurd. For this reason, the developers wanted to apologize and found a method to be forgiven by everyone: free lootbox.

Tower of Fantasy players, in fact, can redeem three different lootboxes. The first is related to access problems and includes 300 Dark Crystals, which are useful for buying lootboxes. Furthermore, the developers wanted to celebrate the first position among the most downloaded games in 22 different countriesso you will also get 10 Gold Nucleus which are the “tokens” needed to open the lootbox, and groped to get weapons or characters.

If you have created an account and registered it before the opening of the servers you can get an additional 300 Dark Crystals, while the 10 Gold Nucleus will be available to anyone who does the operation. by 17 August 2022. In case you don’t know how to redeem items, know that our step by step guide is available that will give you all the necessary information. Here you find the link.

While we also remind you that it is possible, as in all gachas, to take advantage of the reroll to try your luck again and get better SSR weapons. If you don’t know how to do it in Tower of Fantasy, here you will find the guide.