Level Infinite and Hotta Studio have announced that the open world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy is now available as a free download on PC, iOS and Android also in Europe. Tower of Fantasy is free to play on computers and mobile devices, with cross-platform functions, and can be downloaded from the official website, the App Store and Google Play. The title is very reminiscent of Genshin Impact thanks to its anime style and gacha elements to unlock new characters. After the success in the east, Tower of Fantasy has reached four million global pre-registrations.

Set hundreds of years into the future, after humanity escaped the collapse of Earth’s environment and fled to the distant planet of Aida, the open world action of Tower of Fantasy has been a great success among gamers in China, where the post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style inspired by anime and manga, and free character development were particularly appreciated. At the global launch, players will be able to receive up to 59 free draws, 1 SSR Selector, 1 SSR Relic, and 10 limited cosmetic items.