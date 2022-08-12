After a good while of waiting, because that’s what we did, Tower of Fantasy It’s already here and surely you already want to start playing, but maybe you don’t know how to play, what to do or where to start and that’s why we’re here.

The first thing you should know is that Tower of Fantasy is an MMORPG that is available on PC, iOS and Android. It has many elements of exploration, gatcha, puzzles and much more. We are going to tell you what you need to know to start playing this title of Tencent.

Image: Tencent

Secondly, This title has a “level cap”, that is, a daily level rise cap. For example, you can reach level 18 on the first day, then on the next 24 and so on. The levels match the chapters in your Wanderer’s Log.

Later, the time the game server restarts is 4:00 AM Central Time. This is so you know until what time you have to claim your rewards for entering Tower of Fantasy. If you get used to this, then you will take advantage of everything that the game can give you for free.

What are the Tower of Fantasy skins?

Yes, Tower of Fantasy It has gatcha and that can be a problem for some, but if you get used to it you will enjoy the experience. Under this system you will unlock weapons and characters, but you do not add the latter to your team. You must activate something called Simulacrum to use that character as an avatar, only it’s all cosmetic.

When you give gifts to the characters, you’re going to unlock a Simulacrum trait which you can activate, plus you get a lot of upgrades depending on who you’re using.

Image: Tencent

On the other hand also it is important that you use your mount to go everywhere and explore because you are going to spend your time climbing and flying. Using the mount will help you go much faster from one place to another.

A detail that you should not lose sight of is that of the chests. There are several types in Tower of Fantasy, the orb shaped ones give you currency for the gatcha, while the triangular and rectangular ones give you basic materials. Be careful, the orbs, the most important, do not appear again.

Basic movements, map details and much more

It is worth spending time using the map to find more cores and chests. Basically it’s because these are the rewards in the game. The use of the map is very clear, the orbs, the black cores, all are properly marked.

You should also learn how to use your weapon combos. You do this from the menu, then select “warehouse”, then your weapon, and then choose the “magnifying glass” below the weapon image to see its various abilities. Each weapon has its different abilities and you must get the most out of it.

Image: Tencent

Double jumps in Tower of Fantasy are also very useful when climbing. That way you won’t lose much stamina. Every double jump gives you some air back and that helps a lot.

Double jumps in Tower of Fantasy are also very useful when climbing. That way you won't lose much stamina. Every double jump gives you some air back and that helps a lot.

Tower of Fantasy is out now, it's just a matter of checking it out.