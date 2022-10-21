Level Infinite and Hotta Studio announced that “Vera”, the first major update of Tower of Fantasyis now available for free through the official website, the App Store and Google Play.

If that wasn’t enough Tower of Fantasy It’s coming to members of the Steam community for the first time so they can fully play and enjoy it alongside the new Vera expansion.

Now, the expansion includes6 two different environments: the Gobby Desert, a savage land invaded by radiation, and the cyberpunk city of Espejia. At first glance, a sparkling city that may seem like an oasis offering respite from the harshness of the desert, but the nomads soon discover that it is fraught with danger and conflict.

Both areas of the expansion will provide Nomads with a new set of quests, events, raids, instances, legendary monsters and bosses, as well as new vehicles and weapons to discover and master.

On the other hand, within the Gobby Desert there is a place known as the Gray Space where various challenges await you. Upon entering this area, the entire environment darkens and a sense of imminence and danger prevails, waiting to meet Gray Space Entities, the enemies that inhabit the area.

Source: Level Infinite

A Tower of Fantasy New enemies like Puppet Singer and Weaver also arrive, who will put the nomads to the test. The Gray Space Entities take many diverse forms and are responsible for the increasing deterioration of Vera’s already fragile ecology.

The deadliest are known as abyssals, but nomads who dare to face them can reap worthy rewards. In addition, players will need to prepare well to face powerful world bosses such as the incandescent Magma and the deadly Rudolph cybernetic deer.

More details on the Tower of Fantasy expansion

The expansion of Tower of Fantasy also introduces a mysterious new character, Ruby, who comes equipped with her unique Spark weapon and abilities including Air Bolt, Searing Dive, Evasion and more. With these abilities, Ruby is ready to take on all the new challenges that await Vera.

The expansion will also feature a secret mission that will reveal more of Ruby’s story under the watchful care of Lin and the others.

Vera will offer players the best rewards yet: up to 70 draw attempts and more if players meet certain conditions and participate in the events. These include Vera’s limited-time special event: Mirror Tour.

Nomads will be able to explore the cyberpunk city and win the Mirror Parkour Championship for limited rewards. In the Perfected Weapon challenge, players will be able to participate to become the strongest Executor and get valuable rewards like an SSR Relic and more.

What do you think of these updates?