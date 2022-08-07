As we approach the western launch of Tower of FantasyHotta Games and Level Infinite are releasing a series of trailer which highlights the features of their free-to-play open world Action RPG. The one at the head of the news in particular focuses on character customization and the use of various means of transport.

In Tower of Fantasy, players will be able to freely change the appearance of their character, starting from a predetermined basis. For example, you can change your build, facial features, hairstyle, skin color, as well as the clothing. As we can see in the video, the possible combinations thanks to the editor are practically infinite, which will delight those who love to create custom avatars.

In the second part of the video instead we see the various in action means of transport available to players to explore the vast planet of Aida, which include motorcycles, a pair of robotic legs, mechanical unicorns and much more.

We remind you that Tower of Fantasy will be available starting from11 August for PC, iOS and Android, with preload starting two days earlier, on August 9th.