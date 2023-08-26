It just seems like that Tower of Fantasythe action RPG from Perfect World and Hotta Studio, has achieved considerable success with 7 million downloads all over the world and 83 million dollars in revenues recorded so far only with regard to mobile platforms.

To all this it will then be necessary to add the results achieved on consoles: Tower of Fantasy is in fact now also available on PS5 and PS4, which could further broaden its horizons, even if normally a large part of the business for titles of this type remains concentrated on platforms portable.

To be a response to Genshin Impact by Perfect World, it seems that the title has still managed to gain its own slice of the public, although it is still a long way from the direct competitor from MiHoYo.