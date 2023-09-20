Across Greece, locals are acting on their own and throwing their towels in the sand to demand free access to their beaches and nature without paying a high price for it.

It was near sunset on Sunday, September 3, on Paros, a popular resort island in the Greek Cyclades region.

Nails 50 people gathered on Parikia beach, near the island’s main port. Behind them, the sky glowed a deep orange over the blue sea. To one side, an iconic Cycladic windmill stood against the horizon. On the other side, a strip of lounge chairs belonging to a bar stretched across the sand.

Even if you’ve never visited Greece, some parts of this scene probably sound familiar. However, there were also some unusual details that day. Three of the people who had gathered held a huge sign that said: “Reclaim the beach.” Next to them was a man with a loudspeaker.

As the public watched, the man read aloud parts of the Greek Constitution, which states that beaches and other natural areas belong to the country’s citizens.

The protest was part of a campaign the media has dubbed the “beach towel revolt,” in which locals demand free access to beaches that have been taken over by bars and other businesses offering cheap lounge chairs and umbrellas. exorbitant.

While the movement began in Paros, it has now spread throughout Greece and even to neighboring Turkey. Activists demand space to leave their towels for free.

BBC Travel spoke to activists and locals to understand what the protests are about, why they are important and what this movement means for tourists and local residents alike.

How did the protests start?

The protests began in Paros in May 2023, when a group of residents, who were already meeting regularly to discuss environmental issues on the island, began to discuss how places where it was possible to swim and sunbathe freely (without having to pay for a lounge chair) were increasingly scarce. The change is a symptom of how the island increasingly caters to tourists at the expense of locals.

Beachside businesses that install lounge chairs and umbrellas must apply for licenses to the Ministry of Finance to use designated parts of the beach. Periodic checks must be carried out to ensure that these businesses do not occupy more space than their licenses allow. However, protesters allege that these checks are rarely (if ever) carried out.

As a result, free spaces are becoming increasingly scarce.

Residents created a Facebook page called Save Paros Beaches and began organizing demonstrations, calling for a crackdown on these private operators.

They also used drone footage to document illegal loungers, comparing their locations to government-designated areas.

“This changed the rules of the game, because the level of illegality could be seen very clearly,” said Nicolas Stephanou, a local resident. Stephanou says his group found places where lounge chairs and umbrellas took up up to 10 times the permitted space.

Where have the protests spread?

The movement quickly gained momentum. The September 3 demonstration marked the start of a new nationwide campaign and was the first time that multiple beach towel protests took place in different regions of Greece on the same day.

There have been demonstrations on the neighboring island of Naxos and the southern island of Crete. More recently, they have added islands of Rhodes and Aegina, as well as Attica, the continental region where Athens is located.

The protest site Strikes It is particularly symbolic. The main beach in the island’s central town is the most popular place for locals to go for a dip after work.

Eleni Andrianopoulou, a spokesperson for the Naxos campaign, said she and other locals had been frustrated by overdevelopment on the beaches for several years, but were unsure how to act. After finding out what was happening in Paros, she was immediately inspired to start her own Facebook campaign.

“I think this is a real paradigm shift for Greece,” he said.

Why are these protests so important?

Many Greeks still suffer financially from the country’s debt crisis more than a decade ago and cannot afford to pay for a sun lounger every time they visit the beach. The sun and the sea are a big part of Greek culture. The blue of the Greek flag represents the Aegean Sea and most Greeks have strong childhood memories of spending summers at the beach.

However, activists say the beaches are just one part of a larger fight. Greece is one of Europe’s most popular holiday destinations and protesters told the gathered crowd that overtourism must be addressed along with the social and environmental problems it brings.

What is behind the problem?

Tourism is Greece’s largest industry. In 2021, the country received 15 million visitors, one and a half times its total population. However, Many Greeks maintain that the tourism boom has not been properly managed. Local municipalities have no capacity to control the flow of visitors, and weak institutions make it easy for businesses of all types to skirt the rules.

Furthermore, in recent years, successive governments have used the tourism industry to help the country’s economy recover, first from the 2008 financial crisis and then from the Covid-19 pandemic. Politicians have strongly promoted the country as a sun and sea destination and have made it easier for foreign investors to open tourism-related businesses.

“There has long been a lack of oversight, which has led to greater impunity,” said Efthymia Sarantakou, an analyst at the University of Western Attica.

Sarantakou points out that multiple institutions have not implemented checks and balances, leaving some companies free to engage in behavior he calls “mafioso.”

“There are reports of residents being intimidated by bar employees when they tried to sit on a free part of the beach.”

Naxos Mayor Dimitris Lainos says many businesses on his island respect the law. However, “we have seen that the Ministry of Finance does not have the necessary personnel to carry out adequate controls,” he added.

Is the “beach towel revolt” working?

It seems that the protests are having an effect. Thanks to media attention, authorities carried out inspections on one of the most affected beaches in Paros: a strip of sand in a protected area that was covered with sun loungers even though no licenses had been issued for it.

As a result, the beach is now free of lounge chairs.

However, the situation remains unchanged on other beaches. New checks were carried out on Naxos in response to the protests, but many business owners were alerted beforehand and simply removed their sun loungers before inspectors arrived.

“I want to believe that these protests will lead to greater citizen participation in the management of tourist destinations and, of course, in the management of public spaces,” said Sarantakou. “This can only be achieved through improvements in the institutional framework and supervision.”

What will happen now?

The peak summer season may be over, but activists point to the September protests as marking the true beginning of their work. In Naxos, Andrianopoulou recalls that they not only demand more frequent controls, but also more transparency on how and to whom licenses are granted.

And Stephanou, from the Paros campaign, says that his group wants to present a complete strategy for a more sustainable tourism model in Greece.

“Right now prices are out of control,” he said. “Most people can’t afford to go to a bar or a restaurant. The traffic is unbearable.” If you don’t own a home it is difficult to find one to rent other than Airbnb, which has led to a shortage of key workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers.

What does the movement mean for tourists?

If the protesters’ demands are met, there will be more space on Greek beaches for free sunbathing, something that many travelers will appreciate.

In previous decades, most of the Greek islands were known as budget destinations for bohemian backpackersand many locals feel that free access to the beaches is in keeping with this traditional reputation.

Stephanou would like to see the Cyclades islands stopped being promoted as a luxury destination. “There’s amazing history here, archaeological sites, walking trails, good wine and produce,” she said. “This may attract a more responsible visitor than those who simply want to sit on a lounge chair with a cocktail.”

Travelers who don’t want to contribute to the problems of overtourism may be inspired to explore the lesser-known side of Greece, such as the hiking opportunities in the spectacular mountain scenery that covers the entire country, a great activity outside of the peak summer months. , when the weather is a little cooler.

However, if you really want to spend some time relaxing on a sun lounger, rest assured they won’t disappear completely: campaigners just want to see them restricted to licensed areas. Paros visitors can check whether the sun loungers are legal on the campaign website.

This article was originally published on BBC Travel. You can see the original note in English by clicking here.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!