Even though the standard in Croatia remains relatively affordable, prices for holidaymakers are rising noticeably. At one beach in Dalmatia, a controversial fee is even charged.

Vodice – Anyone travelling to Croatia this summer will not only have to expect higher costs on the way there. In addition to temporarily increased tolls, restaurants, cafes and accommodation may also be more expensive for holidaymakers than in the previous year. This means that the popular travel destination is by no means the only country affected by the price increase. Holidaymakers in Greece and Italy are also feeling the effects of the sometimes drastic price increases.

What tourists are now being asked to pay for on a beach in the Croatian holiday resort of Vodice in Dalmatia may still come as a surprise to many travelers.

Holidaymakers on Croatian beaches have to pay “space rental for beach towel”

The small town Vodice on Croatia’s Adriatic coast recently made headlines when two sharks were spotted nearbyNow, however, an incident on land is causing a stir. According to a report by morski.hr A beach bar charges a fee for beach visitors. This is actually nothing unusual. In Italy, too, sun loungers on certain beaches can cost up to 340 euros per week.

However, holidaymakers on the beach at the beach bar “Matilde Beach Resort” have to pay four euros to put their own towel on the ground, as a picture published by the Croatian media shows. “PLACE RENT FOR BEACH TOWEL” is written on a photographed notice. The media also has receipts confirming the price of four euros.

“We could even charge for the air”: Beach bar operator considers towel fee to be legal

The operators of the beach bar explained to morski.hrthat these fees are legal because it is private property ten meters from the actual beach. They “could even charge for the air,” the operators are quoted as saying by the Croatian media.

It is even more expensive for holidaymakers who do not just want to sit on their own towel. Anyone who wants to rent a lounger on the beach has to pay 10 euros, and a bed-like canopy costs 43 euros.

According to the report, the situation will now be sent to the relevant authorities in Vodice for review to ensure that everything is done in accordance with the law. On social media, some locals are shocked by the unusual fee. “And idiots pay for it,” reads one comment. Another person jokes: “We go to Germany to work… so we can go to our sea.”

However, the unusual towel fee is probably an isolated case. There are no known similar cases to date. As a rule, access to Croatian beaches is free. (jm)