The former new philosopher Pascal Bruckner would not have accepted to hear one day speak of him on France Culture as an old white Western male. No doubt it was not pleasant, but it was still he who had started, in 1983, by deploring in the sob of the white man, the sentimentalism of a so-called third-world left to claim, in a way, its “whiteness”. Okay… So the 71-year-old white male immediately took up his pen to inflict on us a book turned against all progressive movements put in the same bag inflated with reactionary clichés: an almost perfect culprit. The construction of the white scapegoat. ” The last time, he writes, that we had suffered the dictatorship of the race, it was with fascism in the 1930s (…). It comes back to us from across the Atlantic dress up in its opposite, anti-racism, with new protagonist s. “” War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength “, wrote Orwell in the world of values ​​upside down 1984.

Maurice Ulrich’s note