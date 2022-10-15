The 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPCh), which begins this Sunday (16) in Beijing, should not be one of those moments that open an era, but rather one of those points in history that indicate an escalation in a long-announced trend – and with unforeseen consequences.

It has been known since at least 2018, when the Chinese parliament abolished the presidential term limit, that dictator Xi Jinping, who has been in power since 2013, would not follow the tradition of leaving the presidency after two five-year terms and appointing a successor. .

At next week’s event, which will bring together some 2,300 CCP delegates, Xi is expected to be reappointed as the party’s secretary-general, to begin an unprecedented third term in the Chinese presidency in early 2023.

In his nearly ten years of rule, the dictator became known for a growing authoritarianism and a path of personality cult that made him considered the most tyrannical leader in China since Mao Zedong.

“He thinks that the only instrument with which he can govern China at home and make gains abroad is a unified, strong and powerful Communist Party. So he took on the mission of strengthening the party under his rule. Xi has strengthened himself and strengthened the party as a vehicle for himself,” Richard McGregor, a senior fellow at Australia’s Lowy Institute, told CNN.

On the pretext of fighting corruption and avoiding coups d’etat, Xi promoted intense persecution within the CCP, and then took this authoritarian view to China’s internal (which included economic policy, with greater interference in the private sector) and external affairs.

Claiming to stand up to radicalism and terrorism, he violently persecuted the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, a policy that was considered genocidal by the United States.

In Hong Kong, the region’s autonomy fell apart with the repression of protests and subsequent changes in legislation that served as the basis for persecutions against pro-democracy politicians and activists, civil society organizations and the independent press (which practically no longer exists). .

In foreign policy, military investments, the increasingly aggressive rhetoric against Taiwan (which Beijing considers a rebel province, to be reincorporated by 2049) and the rapprochement with Russia, with whom it deepened economic ties after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, further alienated China from the West, with whom relations were already strained by Beijing’s predatory trade actions.

The rapprochement with Latin American and African governments, through investments in infrastructure under the New Silk Road program and other partnerships, raises the concern of Washington and allies.

Interestingly, Xi is set to become even more powerful at a time when the country’s economy, which has made China a leading player in recent global geopolitics, is at its worst in decades.

Due to successive Covid-zero policy lockdowns and other factors, such as the drought that hit the country this year, Chinese GDP is expected to grow by just 2.8% in 2022, according to the World Bank’s latest forecast. That would represent the second worst result since 1976 – the weakest performance was the 2.2% growth in 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Even with the signs of Chinese people’s dissatisfaction taking to social media (demonstrations promptly censored by the CCP) and the first protests emerging, Xi does not signal any opening – let alone that he will leave power at the end of the next five years.

“He’s serving a third term, but people are like, well, what about five years from now? And ten years from now? Will there be a plan for Xi Jinping’s succession?” Victor Shih, an expert on Chinese politics and finance at the University of California, told NPR.