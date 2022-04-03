Bekgrade – An announced triumph. It is the one di Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia, where the early parliamentarians voted simultaneously, the presidential and administrative elections in 14 municipalities, including the capital Belgrade. A vote that in all probability should see the Serbian leader secure a second term already in the first round. And even his Serbian Progress Party (SNS, conservative) should have no difficulty in winning both parliamentary and administrative elections by a large margin. In the meantime, today’s consultation was characterized by a strong recovery in turnout, which should amount to around 60%, about ten points more than the last legislative ones of June 2020.

‘Peace. Stability. Vucic ‘: this was the slogan of the electoral campaign of the outgoing president, which took place in the shadow of the war in Ukraine and with the ups and downs of the weakened but not yet eradicated pandemic.

A campaign that initially had as dominant themes the fight against corruption and crime, the strengthening of democratic rights and the defense of the environment, themes that remained on the sidelines, overwhelmed by the looming war and by Serbia’s positioning on the armed conflict in the Ukraine not so far. And the new tensions that emerged with the Russian armed intervention, together with fears about the possible spread of instability and threats also to the Balkans, have given further motivation and impetus to Vucic’s campaign which, in addition to hammering on the great economic and modernization results of the A country obtained from its management over the last ten years, it has positioned itself as the only true political leader capable of keeping the bar straight and guaranteeing peace and stability not only to Serbia but to the entire region.

The war, however, has placed Serbia, and Vucic in primis, in an awkward position towards the European Union, with which the accession negotiations are underway. While condemning the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Belgrade refuses to adhere to international sanctions against Moscow, invoking the national interests of Serbia, primarily the supply of energy at discounted prices and support on the thorny issue of Kosovo.

“For the future, the most important thing is to maintain peace and stability and ensure the continuation of economic progress,” Vucic, whose assertive and muscular policy has taken on increasingly national-populist tones, told the polling station.

Opposition forces who had boycotted the last legislative elections of June 2020 participated in today’s general elections. And their participation seems to have helped to mobilize the electorate with a turnout that has grown significantly compared to the last elections. In any case, the new parliament will no longer be a substantial single-color as the one that emerged two years ago with over 60% and 188 of the 250 seats won by the Vucic SNS.

The Kosovo Serbs, to vote, had to reach four locations in southern Serbia today, after the firm refusal of the Pristina authorities, despite pressure from the EU and the international community, to organize elections for a ‘foreign country’ on the territory of Kosovo . This position is considered unacceptable by Belgrade, which does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, which is still considered an integral part of Serbia. Today’s vote was monitored by observer groups from the OSCE, the Council of Europe and the European Parliament. Irregularities and incidents of various kinds, albeit not of great importance, have been reported in some polling stations around the country.