A good start. No problem for Meo Sacchetti’s Italy against Tunisia, at the Hamburg quadrangular, first exit on the road leading to the Pre-Olympic in Belgrade. It ends 82-56. Melli, Polonara, Tonut and Mannion: the coach immediately collects encouraging certainties from the reference points of this new Italy, devoid of Belinelli, Datome and almost certainly also of Gallinari, waiting for the last entries or the protagonists of the final scudetto. The match closed in the first half (45-21) in which the Azzurri already show a good pace. On Saturday, at 5 pm, the match against the Czech Republic. Sunday between Germany and Italy at 8.30 pm. Then the Azzurri will return to the Milan training camp: on June 24 the match against Venezuela at the Palalido, then the departure for Belgrade.