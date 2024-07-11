Genoa – As part of the G7 Italy 2024, the conference “Active ageing through lifelong prevention and innovation“, promoted by the Ministry of Health as part of the preparatory work for the G7 Health ministerial meeting that will take place in October in Ancona. The goal is to promote active and healthy aging through lifelong prevention and innovation. A precise choice considering that Liguria is officially the “oldest” region in Italy. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Health, Horace Schillaci.

“Prevention it is an important axis and healthy aging is a must – said Minister Schillaci in his speech – in 2050 over 65s will be 16% in Europe and this share of the population is also growing in Italy. If we do not intervene, this aging will cause more diseases with repercussions on health and social costs, so policies for more years of good health are urgently needed”.

“Today – Schillaci underlined – only 5% of the National Health Fund is allocated to prevention, and it is my intention to increase this share”.

At the center of today’s interventions is the theme of community cases, a strategic linchpin for local healthcare: “We are fully in line with all the investments of the PNRR. I am convinced that we will hit 2026 and complete the construction of all community homes. This represents the real turning point for medicine and the national healthcare system because, as we saw during the pandemic, the weak point was territorial medicine. Therefore, the resources of the PNRR that go largely towards territorial medicine will certainly be useful”.

Schillaci also recalled that one of the two connected to the financial law “concerns territorial medicine and hospital reform: we would also like to introduce some innovations on that”.

Territorial medicine objective

“If we want to have sustainable healthcare and we want to ensure that the over 65s are in good health, we must bear in mind how important it is that all the pathologies that can be treated at home, especially chronic pathologies, are treated at home,” said Schillaci. “I would like to recall the decree law on the elderly that shows very well how, where possible, the elderly should be treated at home,” continued the minister. “Just think of the psychological benefits for an elderly person of remaining in their own family environment. When you take them to hospital, hospitalization becomes a trauma for many.”

To achieve this goal, explained government representative Meloni, “we need a modernization of the national health system: we are working on it, there are funds from the Pnrr. I am thinking of telemedicine and healthcare workers”. Schillaci recalled, in this regard, that “there are two connected to the financial law, one of these is dedicated precisely to the review of healthcare professions, in Italy there are about thirty: we are in the third millennium, medicine has changed and we must ensure that healthcare pathways and specializations are seen in a modern way, taking due account of home care. Because an attentive telemedicine and remote medicine service with elderly people can be complex. We need healthcare workers who will assist these people at home to have new digital skills that they do not have today”.

Schillaci on Liguria: “Here there are true health excellences”

The minister also spoke about Liguria: “I look at Liguria as a important regionwhere there are many elderly people and a health system that has true excellence. We must continue to invest with particular attention to the fact that since there are so many elderly people, medicine must go in the direction of the epidemiological peculiarities of citizens. It is a complex region: I am thinking of the difficulties of border medicine. It is up to the regional government to find the best solutions to overcome the difficulties and the many differences that exist in Italy between regions”.

Active aging, a G7 conference at Palazzo Ducale Gratarola, among the objectives to make the elderly still protagonists

Text

“Liguria and active aging are an absolute pair because we are among the oldest regions in Europe. This is data from Eurostat from a few months ago – the regional health councilor underlined Angel Gratarola – And I believe that this is a positive aspect because our country has a high life expectancy at birth with rather low mortality rates, therefore a definitely long life. However, we must try not only to free elderly citizens, a fragile group, from diseases, but also find systems that allow them to still be protagonists. Even through wisdom or even through the silver economy”.

For Gratarola it is essential to find systems that allow us to “still give a meaning, a face, a strength, to this large part of the population (the elderly, ed.) that now represents more than thirty percent in our region”.

And the mayor of Genoa himself, Marco Buccilaunched the idea that the city could become “a laboratory for the next twenty years of what civil society will be. This is a G7 Technical Event, that is, a technical event in support of the G7 structure and the fact that Genoa was chosen to do this makes us very happy”.

Closed meeting on the distribution of the health fund

The conference was also the occasion for a meeting between the Minister of Health Schillaci and the regional health councillor Gratarola on an important topic such as Distribution of the health fund. “In reality the minister, that is the government through the budget, has already established what the financing is, then it is up to the state-regions conference, the conference of presidents and Minister Calderoli who is then the intermediary with the government to somehow establish what the distribution of this fund is” explained Councilor Gratarola.

“There is a bonus quota for the Liguria region that we are trying to defend of course and implement as much as possible because we are certain that there may be many factors that contribute to health expenditure but certainly there is one which is advanced age. As age advances the need for hospitalizations and assumption of diagnostic drugs increases. Then there are also other elements that perhaps in the younger regions can be claimed such as for example deprivation but deprivation is a risk factor. Being elderly is naturally and one hundred percent with some chronic disease is a certainty. And it is therefore a certainty of costs”.

According to Gratarola, Liguria, precisely because it is an “elderly” region, can become a “natural laboratory” to “experiment with techniques for improving living conditions, not only in terms of health but also in terms of loneliness or others social problems and therefore make this still alive and vital part of our life active, eh for the Ligurians first and foremost but which then becomes for the whole country”.