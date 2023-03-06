That video games (the cultural artifact most used by the youngest) can have an impact on education (the main task to which the youngest dedicate their day to day) is something easy to imagine. Beyond the cognitive benefits that playing videogames has been scientifically proven to have, the use of the medium as a resource when it comes to transforming education is something that we have seen recurrently in science fiction but that, in the real world, goes taking shape little by little, and three pieces of news come together this week to make a reflection on the subject pertinent.

To talk about the first piece of news about the use of videogames as a pedagogical resource, you have to skip a journalistic commandment and fall into a repetition, because it is a book titled precisely like this: The video game as a pedagogical resource. Coordinated by professors Daniel Escandell Montiel and Javier Merchán Sánchez-Jara, it mixes research chapters with didactic proposals based on the use of video games. The book, open access and free to download, arises from a research project in which the University of Salamanca has collaborated with the Ministry of Education. The work dedicates chapters to interesting topics, such as the relationship between videogames and literature, games as socializing agents, or their impact on the sphere of musical expression. But also undoubtedly premonitory aspects (because they will be imposed over the years) such as the use of video games as an enhancer of creativity and cultural awareness, or the use of the medium as a vector for the creation of ethical values ​​and critical thinking.

Without leaving the collaboration with the public sphere, we continue with caged, recently announced. The game, a project by José Alberto Simón, was born as an artistic artifact in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, when the author, together with the illustrator Virginia Brunt, began to make infographics to tell something that society has inside ruminating and now finally little by little explaining: how he felt during the first months of the pandemic that turned the world upside down.

The game, which has been able to substantiate thanks to the Aid to the video game sector within the Recovery Plan, rather than offering a methodology committed to pointing out the importance of reading: the idea underlying the work is that of the freedom that the creators had reading at a time when they could not leave their homes. The name is not trivial, and refers to the freedom that the protagonist of the game gains as she unlocks and reads books, in an aesthetic and sensory experience that captures that central idea, not by false hackney: that reading sets you free. .

A moment from ‘Bookypets Legends’.

Finally, and also revolving around reading, this BookyPets. BookyPets is actually an ambitious transmedia universe (the Imaginatios universe) that also includes books and comicsbut whose foundation arises from the game of the same name, in which the character will have to release and collect a whole series of winged creatures (the wings are books, in an aesthetic decision that constitutes a declaration of intent) based on… reading.

Emerged last year as an application, the game, created by Álex Mahave, got more than 90,000 users in its version for mobile devices, to whom he dazzled with his GameReading methodology validated by university studies and which, broadly speaking, uses as a mechanic a system of fragmented readings integrated into the narrative so that the player (the game is designed for young people from 7 to 12 years old) can practice the reading habit and meet characters from classic literature. The game is back in the news because last week the arrival of Booky Pets Legends, the expanded version of the game, to video consoles and PC (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam). In other words, the success of the app has led to its leap into the major leagues.

The gradually present concept of gamification it has two faces. The bad news is the washing that some companies can give to certain concepts and that encourages alienation (gamify your work, your way of buying or your way of relating or flirting). The good one, however, is very good: using playful tools that the sector has been fine-tuning for decades to make us grow or train us. It’s okay to report when things are done wrong. When they’re done right, it doesn’t hurt to point it out.

