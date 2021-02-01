Their housing open to the four winds, 11 million French people are shivering. Their daily life in a home labeled F or G rhymes with exploding energy bills, just like the risk of developing respiratory diseases, ” but also more depression, anxiety and withdrawal », Enumerates Manuel Domergue, director of studies at the Abbé Pierre Foundation. In the Foundation’s latest report, an entire chapter is devoted to energy renovation. It must be said that the subject crosses everything:“Social and ecological, which can create 100,000 construction jobs, by limiting greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring that people are better at home, in better health and with cheaper bills “, explains Célia Gautier, responsible for the issue at the Nicolas Hulot Foundation. For the past ten years, environmental NGOs and associations for the most disadvantaged have made it a common struggle.

The public authorities are lagging behind. The 2015 law committed to renovating 500,000 thermal strainers per year. A commitment renewed in 2019. But 3 years later, there are still 5 million of these homes, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition. The Citizen’s Climate Convention wanted to ban its rental and make renovation compulsory. Because housing alone is responsible for 28% of French greenhouse gas emissions. There will be an obligation to renovate the rental colanders, but only from 2028. “It is not formally a ban on renting, the police will not come and close the thermal strainers, but it will allow tenants to assert their right before a judge.», Continues Manuel Domergue, for whom it is a victory.

But the devil is hiding in the details: a consultation“Very technical and complex”is in progress. It aims to redefine what an energy strainer is. “Everything in the citizens’ convention bill refers to this new definition. For now, we are talking in a vacuum, we do not yet know the thresholds», Specifies Manuel Domergue. The concern of associations is that a large part of electrically heated strainers are excluded. Meanwhile, residents’ bills are not going down. The Abbé Pierre Foundation has calculated that in such accommodation, heating costs 5,000 to 6,000 euros per year.

Pia de Quatrebarbes