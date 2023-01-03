We are only seven years away from reaching 2030 and, at the same time, exhausting the opportunities to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, while we temporarily advance towards that date, we are going backwards in a general way in the guarantee of many of the rights on which the goals of the 2030 Agenda are based.

The so-called neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), a nomenclature that contains much of the colonial, since many of them are not even tropical, are formally recognized as targets for global action in target 3.3 of the SDGs. Hansen’s disease—leprosy, as it is commonly known—is one of the 20 ailments classified as forgotten by the World Health Organization (WHO). They disproportionately affect populations living in poverty, and have a devastating social and economic impact on more than 1 billion people, particularly in low-income countries and the most disadvantaged communities in middle-income countries, predominantly in Africa, the Americas and Asia.

Because they mainly affect the poorest people, NTDs do not present market opportunities, so the pharmaceutical industry does not invest in products to address them. Governments, through tax incentives and patent protection, contribute to this, leaving people affected by NTDs with few or no treatment options. In addition, since they mainly affect countries in the Global South, the richest seem to be unaware of their historical responsibilities for the underdevelopment that underlies the incidence of such diseases.

But we shouldn’t be focusing on neglected diseases, but looking at neglected groups of people. Those affected by leprosy and other NTDs experience the same pattern of material deprivation, structural disadvantage, stigmatization, deficient access to State services, and decreased participation. It is what I call subordination and the need for systemic change, since I try to avoid the risks of concepts such as vulnerability and resilience.

Subordination refers to the historical devaluation of some groups of people under hierarchical social structures that, by producing and reproducing an unequal distribution of power and resources, severely restrict their autonomy and participation. This impedes the achievement of the targets related to NTDs and the SDGs. People affected by these diseases experience these restrictions at all levels of public responses to their illnesses. For this reason, it is urgent to move from a model focused on the disease to one focused on people.

From a human rights perspective, they are all inalienable, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated, and all must be fulfilled on a non-discriminatory basis. Health is inseparable from the right to an adequate standard of living, which is closely linked to substantive or material equality. And according to the Declaration on the Right to Development of 1986, the integral process —economic, social, cultural and political— which is called development, can only take place based on the active, free and meaningful participation of individuals. In the same way, international cooperation should not only provide relief to beneficiaries without recognizing their capacity for action. But unfortunately, this is still the rule for many aid strategies, which remain largely subservient. So how do we move towards substantive equality and systemic change?

We have the instruments, such as the WHO NTD Roadmap 2030, international law and with the political commitment embodied in the SDGs. We need action. One that promotes material equality through national and global redistributive policies that can guarantee a minimum standard of living for people affected by NTDs, together with universal and equitable access to public goods and services. But systemic change can only be achieved by allowing affected groups to have a voice and influence decisions that affect them. Their autonomy, active citizenship and ability to defend their interests in public affairs are key to any sustainable action. Participation means ensuring that governments, NGOs and intergovernmental agencies are held to account.

Accountability and access to justice are essential mechanisms to guarantee rights. Without this, the law that is embodied in books (and by analogy public health strategies and the SDGs) will not become action, that is, reality in people’s lives.

But, if we look at participation from below, that is, from the experience of marginalized sectors, we identify endless barriers. States are responsible for creating a society free of limitations, guaranteeing the fundamental right of all people, and in particular of the historically most marginalized sectors, to participate in public life and defend their interests. I fear that as long as those affected by Hansen’s disease and other neglected conditions have neither a voice nor the power to influence the formulation, implementation and evaluation of policies, achieving the goals related to NTDs and the SDGs will continue to elude us. hands.

Alice Cruz She is the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the elimination of discrimination against people affected by leprosy and their family members.

