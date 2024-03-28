Putin, high tension over F-16s in Ukraine: “We will also hit fighters at NATO airports”

Vladimir Putin dismisses as “total absurdity” the possibility of Russia invading Europe, an idea that arises, he added, “from a falling economy and deteriorating living standards“. But the Russian President, who last night met Russian military pilots in the Tver region, specifies that Moscow's forces will consider the F-16, “if they take off from air bases in third countries”, namely Ukraine, and if they are used against Russian forces. And this applies wherever the warplanes that the West is supplying to Ukraine are located, Putin specified in response to those who explicitly asked him whether the F-16s would also be hit at NATO bases, if they are used there ( however, a non-existent possibility, ed.).

Ukrainian pilot training for F-16 it has already started in Denmark. The idea of ​​a possible Russian invasion of Europe is therefore, for Putin, “a total absurdity which aims only to intimidate people into paying more money”. “This is not propaganda, but what is really happening. They have to justify themselves, so they intimidate people with a potential Russian threat as they try to expand their dictatorship to the entire world“.