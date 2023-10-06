La Spezia – «We will do everything to recover Bertola. We will decide a few hours before the match whether to bring him. He gives us the opportunity to play with three, otherwise we will have to change something.” Speak openly Massimiliano Alvini on the eve of the derby between Spezia and Pisa. The young defender has been among the best in the last two matches, but he is not at his best and could miss the Manuzzi match.

Part of the strategy will depend on his condition, even if the eagle coach says he has no intention of changing. «I could make some changes, due to physical or weekly work situations, he admits. The double center forward? We are talking about a situation that can be pursued. I’ve worked on it and I like it. The important thing is that the team finds balance. There is no perfect team, but a balanced one.”

The same one that, for more than three quarters of the match, was seen in Piacenza against Feralpisalò. «I worked to eliminate the declines – reveals Alvini -. Last Saturday we called into question a game that was practically closed. We must no longer make mistakes like this. Now it’s up to us to play the games and get the fans on our side». Starting from the match against Pisa: «We need to give continuity to the last two performances. The focus is on ourselves, not on the Tuscans. The important thing is to have clear principles.”

In all likelihood, he will be in the control room Salvatore Esposito: «He has absolute qualities, he is an important player. He can grow further after the excellent performance in Piacenza. Now I expect a further step forward.” Come on Green, he concludes, he didn’t play the last one «due to a physical problem. The idea is to have him coexist with Antonucci. But, I repeat, to tolerate them the team will have to find the right balance. I like technical and quality players: I will do everything to be able to field them.”