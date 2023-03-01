Spice – On the shores of the Gulf of Poets tension begins to rise. On the other hand, the one that leads to Spezia – Hellas Verona cannot be considered a week like any other. Witness the company’s willingness to meet the public, with the decision to open the doors of training on Thursday 2 March, and the numerous initiatives launched by the eagle supporters.

The first appointment, as underlined by the press release released via social media by the “Curva Ferrovia La Spezia” is set for Thursday at 4 pm. The beating heart of the eagle cheer will be at the Peak “to charge the boys and make them understand that we will win this battle together!”. On Sunday, however, there will be two initiatives. The first will take place outside the stadium. At 10 am meeting at the Tuscan Bar, with the fans invited to load the team as the bus passes. Inside the plant, then, there is a scenography that will involve the entire curve. “Once you enter – continues the press release directed to all Eagles supporters – you will find the initial choreography on the seats. Pull it up at the start of the game following the instructions of the guys on the balustrade”.

In front of the field, Spezia experienced a new day of work in view of the fundamental salvation challenge on Sunday. Leonardo Simple, who will make his debut in his new stadium against Hellas Verona, engaged the players in a double session: gym, followed by technical-tactical exercises, in the morning; offensive developments and practice matches in the afternoon.

Finding the home goal will be fundamental. If in the last two away games the eagles have repeatedly hit the target, scoring two goals against Empoli and the same against Udinese, in the house the plate cries. The last score is even dated January 4, when the usual Nzola, in the 31st minute, gave Spezia a double advantage against Atalanta.

Finally, the arbitration sestina of Spezia – Hellas Verona has been chosen. Directing the challenge, valid for the twenty-fifth day of the championship, will be Daniele Doveri. Flags in hand for Giallatini and Preti, while Perenzoni will be the fourth official. Valeri at Var and Longo at Avar will complete the refereeing team.