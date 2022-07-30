Towards September 25: the start of the fake and phony electoral campaign

Elections, the first signs of an already fake and fake electoral campaign, do not promise anything good

The working August arrives, then the 25 September we vote for the new parliament from which the government of the after Dragons. The government of the return of politics, it is said. “The parties no longer play politics, they are above all machines of power and customers, they only manage interests without pursuing the common good, they have occupied the state and all the institutions, they are structures of currents, of camarille, each with a boss and sub -boss “. Enrico Berlinguer already said it 40 years ago. What would the former PCI secretary say today? Each party spins the broken record: “We will save Noah’s Ark” considering itself the decisive protagonist and anticipating victory bulletins to come.

The first signs of an already fake and fake election campaign do not promise anything good with the parties (not just them) ready to play with all the cards, discrediting others for an extra vote. TO left and neighboring areas, even “Putin“And”fascism”To divide the good from the bad by evoking catastrophes in the event of electoral victory of the center-right. There should be, in the country, the tension of the great historical moments, the passion for the political confrontation on the merits of the great knots, starting with the economic crisis. But the Italians are disappointed, considering themselves betrayed, they no longer believe in the saviors of the homeland. Draghi released (he couldn’t wait …) from Palazzo Chigi for the internal mischief of the 5 stars in pieces caught on the fly by Salvini and from Melons eager to count at the polls, now the game is back among the veterans of a low-level championship. But whoever is there plays. And whoever wins gets the cup. The Italians know this and for now they grumble, looking for a foothold, for a party with a convincing leadership and political line, to cross the door of the polling stations and vote on 25 September. Here it is no longer a question of right (center-right) or left (center-left), stuff for aficionados, but of credibility that these politicians and these parties have long lost. Holding his nose, the voter will still vote (party and person) what he considers the least worst to avoid a greater evil.

Elections, political polls and who risks the most

These politicians and these parties play present and future in the game that has already begun. So you do not “mind the expense”, using low blows in the logic “mors tua vita mea”. Who risks the most? Read who had staked everything on the alliance with the M5S and the Pd as part of the landslide of the “large field”. That Pd after ten years in government, apart from the yellow-green interruption, devoid of political legitimacy: a power machine, without which it no longer has reason to exist, at least as a governing force, party given to 22.8 in the latest polls , pivot of a heterogeneous coalition attacked with scotch, between vetoes and blackmail. Ditto for the M5S (in free fall in the polls (10.1%) party of pirouettes, without identity and political culture, with the fatal blow of the split; ditto for the League (a knockout in the polls at 13.7%) and for Come on Italywith Berlusconi deluded to return to the field as the salesman who charms the Italians given downhill in the last few surveys: 7.8%: either the center-right coalition wins strong and really governs without breaking Italy into two or the three parties are destined to melt away. What about the rest? Recycled water carriers, power plugs for power. Here we are.

The polls therefore give the center-right a certain victory. Never say never, also because “how you win” counts. However, the center-left, ie the PD, will try them all so as not to be thrown out of the control room. Attacking Salvini, as Letta did, wondering if Putin was behind the fall of the Draghi government (not asking the same question to Conte responsible for the opening of that crisis) may mean sticking to the gas pipe, the political suicide of the PD and left. After a Prodi, a former banker of great international authority, the Belpaese would need a charismatic personality, a prime minister like John Fitzgerald Kennedy who said: “I am an idealist without illusions”. Italy could settle for much less. If it was Meloni’s turn to take the premiership because it won the polls, nothing to say but remember that Italy does not need museum guardians of the past and sowers of tares. And it is valid for everyone, for every party, for every coalition. Anyone who sits in the hot armchair of Palazzo Chigi will have to manage a difficult inheritance.

Italy hangs in the balance, in the midst of a stormy world. How to stop the decline and give the country a future? This is the bet. Other than the usual blame game ping-pong, the usual party squabbles! The elections of 25 September are not a simple bureaucratic task. Italians hold their noses but go and vote. And who has more votes, governments. The others in opposition. No war and no mess. Italy needs a truce, a political synthesis for a profound renewal, real reforms to overcome historical knots and ancient evils, putting everyone at the oars, not necessarily all friends but aware of being in the same boat.

