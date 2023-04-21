La Spezia – “We are an ambitious team. We fight for salvation, but we must look ahead and leave the negative aspects behind us”. These are the words of a leader, those of Leonardo Simple in the press conference before Sampdoria-Spezia. As a true leader of the pack, the Tuscan wolf has taken the lead of the group and does not want to waste his energy: “We don’t think about where Verona or Lecce are. We would disperse forces and we cannot afford it. We look at ourselves, at our goals, tasks and mistakes. But above all to the next match”.

The thirty-first matchday of Serie A pits Sampdoria and Spezia against each other. A comparison in Ligurian sauce with a slice of salvation up for grabs. The eagle coach resumes: “I hope my players don’t feel the pressure of the match against the blucerchiati. Since I’ve been sitting on this bench, we’ve had good moments and bad ones. The impression, however, is that of having adjusted the shot lately. So I hope on Saturday, in an important match given that there are fewer and fewer points available, that I will be able to find the right attitude and mentality to put the opponents in difficulty and bring home points”. Something that was missing in the last match against Lazio last Friday: “In the dressing room, however, I underlined the positive aspects. – says Semplici – The defeat is sorry, both for how it arrived and for the final score. He didn’t do well morally. So, now we have to roll up our sleeves and, even if we are giving our all, go further. Me in front of everyone. And then there will be our fans, who cheered us on from start to finish even against the Biancocelesti and were close to us”.

The formation will always be 4-3-3. “I want to give continuity to the trident, beyond the interpreters I choose. We’ll see during construction” underlines the technician. In midfield, however, there could be Esposito: “He can already be a weapon in the starting eleven. I liked him with Lazio, he played a good game. And it wasn’t easy, since he’s been out for so long. He is in the middle of a growth path. He came from a different league, but his qualities are immediately evident. Now he has to get used to the team, my requests and Serie A ”. Like him, Wisniewski and Cipot. He continues: “I hold them in high regard. We will see after the finishing touches who will be the starters at Ferraris”.

Surely Holm and Joao Moutinho will not be in the matchlong-term patients from La Spezia to whom has also been added in the last week Zurkowski: “Szymon had a relapse. It won’t be from the race. – Simple announces – You already know the other absentees. However, we recover Bastoni who returns from disqualification. His is an important return. Like Reca’s, who is fine now”.

Before Sampdoria-Spezia, however, Hellas Verona-Bologna will be played. A challenge that the eaglet coach doesn’t think about: “I’ve never counted, I’m scarce. Since I arrived in Serie A, both in Ferrara and in Cagliari, I have always watched the game afterwards. However, I believe that to save themselves we will need to reach at least 33 points. But I’m not sure, that’s a premature calculation. There are still twenty-four available and, then, unthinkable results always happen in the last few days. For this reason, we must look to ours, staying on track, and not to that of others”.

The gloss is up Inter and Milan, two Italian teams, in the Champions League semifinal: “I congratulate him. It is an important milestone for all of Italian football. A testimony that the players’ ideas and choices exist and are gaining merit even outside Italy. Now it will be up to all of us to give continuity, not to let it be an isolated case. Therefore, two Italian teams who will play for such a beautiful and important European semi-final are welcome”.