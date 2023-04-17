Spice – Go ahead. Spezia Calcio supporters with a fan card will be able to take part in the away match on Saturday 22 April at the Ferraris stadium in Genoa. Sampdoria communicated it, through an update at the bottom of the press release on tickets previously released.

Nzola and his companions, therefore, will not be alone. Many will move from the Golfo dei Poeti to support the eaglets in the very delicate challenge of salvation with the blucerchiati. Tickets for the away section they are already on sale and will be on sale until 7pm on Friday. A fan card is required for purchase and the cost is 15 euros.

In view of the next day of the championship, Spezia then chose to open the gates again to their supporters. As already happened before the matches with Hellas Verona and Salernitana, the Eagle supporters will be able to attend the last part of the training session on Tuesday 18th April. The appointment is at 3.45 pm in front of the gates of the viale Fieschi plant, admission will be free and allowed exclusively for the Distinti sector.

“To the fans, who they have never failed to be close to the Eagles – reads the club’s website in via Melara – they will be given the opportunity to take part in the third open-door training session of the season. A right opportunity to renew one’s passion and support for the white jersey, to continue fighting together in the last eight decisive championship matches”.