Genoa – Andrea Pirlo introduced tomorrow night’s challenge (Friday 25 September) with Pisa, seasonal debut at Feraris: “we want to play a good game in front of the new owners and our fans. It will be a tough challenge. I know Alberto Aquilani, his Pisa is a team that likes to play, he won’t come to wait for us. He has very specific characteristics, different solutions, even on the bench. More formations can change in the same match”

The deal for Coda is in the final stages: “but he’s not here. So I prefer to talk and focus only on the players I have.” According to widespread opinion, the team is showing improvements: “but they are only at the beginning. We can improve in everything. Every training session and every game we need to improve our mistakes. The boys put themselves forward, they understood our requests, you can see the willingness to cancel last season. We must have the obsession with wanting to win every game.”