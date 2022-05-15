Bogliasco – Doors open to Mugnaini this morning for the Sampdoria fans arrived to give the team the charge on the eve of the important match of Ferraris against Fiorentina which could be decisive for salvation.

From the tribune set up for the occasion next to the lower pitch of the sports center, the supporters waited for the players to enter with incessant chants of incitement.

The president of Sampdoria also arrived in Bogliasco Marco Lanna who follows training with the other Sampdoria managers, Romei, Osti and Faggiano.

