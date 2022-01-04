Colantuono’s team takes the field in a shortage of staff, with the hope that the enthusiasm for the escape from Serie A will interrupt the streak of four consecutive defeats. Zanetti’s team is better off, but they still have to find the way to the goal: no one shoots less on goal in Serie A

The Epiphany match (6.30 pm) between Salernitana and Venice is a risky match, in every sense. Healthcare, to begin with, given that after the last swabs, nine footballers from Campania have tested positive for Covid (11 people in total within the club). An outbreak on which the ASL will make a decision. Then there is the field, a salvation battle between two newly promoted that the new calendar proposes two months and a few days later. Both must go back to winning, even if the most desperate situation is that of the Campania, last in the standings at less than 9 from Zanetti’s Venice.

Half enthusiasm – The relief for having avoided the exclusion from the championship, solving the problem of timeshare with the arrival of the entrepreneur Danilo Iervolino, the founder of the Pegaso telematic university, bounces on the difficulties still evident on the sporting level. Waiting for reinforcements from the winter transfer market, the coach Colantuono has his men counted, including those who are positive for Covid, the injured, and Lassana Coulibaly engaged in the Africa Cup. But the fact remains that, if we play, Iervolino’s promise – “I will do everything to keep Serie A” – passes from the match against Venice. At home, where the Campanians haven’t won in five games. With 11 goals in 18 games, the offensive department is relegated, and defense is no better given that they have conceded nine goals in two games against Inter (5) and Fiorentina (4). A black period, in short, with the last four defeats in a row arrived without scoring even once. Before Christmas, however, the team did not take the field against Udinese because it was stopped by the ASL. Elements that added together give us a total of one point in the last nine days, the same with the penultimate Cagliari. After, in fact, the victory in Venice on October 26th.

Tick ​​off – In the north, however, the picture is not so complex, but the need to mark more is a recurring theme. Just as returning to victory is also fundamental for Venezia, to take three points that would give more peace of mind with a view to salvation. After the two wins against Rome and Bologna, Paolo Zanetti’s team scored two points in six games, even if they met Inter, Atalanta, Juventus and Lazio. The coach, in his first season in Serie A, gave a recognizable game and identity to Venezia, gave value to several boys and managed to win against teams fighting for Europe such as Roma and Fiorentina. Points that, together with the one snatched from Juve, make the difference today. Yet even he admitted to The Gazzetta dello Sport that the ranking could have been better if Venice had been more concrete up front. The 18 goals scored so far, the third worst attack in the league, and the fact that no opponent has shot less towards the goal speak for themselves. To see him play, however, you would not think. From this point of view, the impact of the first winter reinforcement, the 22-year-old French midfielder Michael Cuisance, a “Maleh” profile (now at Fiorentina), will be evaluated later as he is looking for continuity after his experiences in the Bundesliga. , Ligue 1 and Champions with Bayern Munich and Marseille.

