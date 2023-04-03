It seemed that in 2023 Gianni Moscon would have to miss Paris-Roubaix. But no: Astana, unless plans change, intend to field him on Sunday at the start of the Inferno del Nord. The 29-year-old from Trentino was the protagonist of two great performances in his career in what is considered the Queen of the Classics: fifth in 2017 and fourth in 2021, when he was really very unlucky (crashes and technical problems while in the lead, then Colbrelli won). Moscon has recently competed in the Volta Catalunya and from Monday he will be at the start of the Tour of the Basque Country (which ends on Saturday, now called Itzulia): to understand if he will finish it or later, but Astana’s intention is to field him Sunday at the Via della Roubaix, which will celebrate its 120th edition on Easter day.