Brazil and Argentina will play the World Cup in Qatar next November. The two South American national teams finished first and second respectively in their qualifying rounds.

There Selecao of Tite and theAlbiceleste by Lionel Scaloni have played 17 matches, one less than all the other national teams. Remember the meeting between Brazil and Argentina at Neo Quimica Arena of Sao Paulo of 5 September 2021? Here, one year later, that race, suspended after only 6 minutes of play with the entry of health officials who took away from the field four Argentine players accused of violating the quarantine rules for Covid and having falsified documents to enter Brazil illegally, it will have to be played on 22 September next… maybe.

As reported by YES, Brazil is trying in every way not to take the field because the match is considered too risky in view of the World Cup. In short, Selecao would prefer to play only two friendlies in Europe in preparation for the tournament in Qatar. There are too many fears of possible suspensions, injuries and the boycott of Argentina. The president of the Brazilian Confederation himself, Ednaldo Rodrigues, declared: “We are moving to get in touch with Fifa so that this match is not played. We will do our best to respond to the request of our technical staff. Our goal is to win the World Cup in Qatar“. The federations of the two countries have brought the case before the Arbitral Tribunal of Sport. The decision is expected in the next few days.