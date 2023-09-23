Genoa – It’s a Andrea Pirlo the one who presents himself at the press conference on the eve of the away match at the home of league leaders Parma is serene: “It will be a good matchwe play against a great, proven team, but we are calm. We know we have to get out of this unhappy moment and we must all do it together, because individualities must be put at the service of the group. In recent days we have worked on the mistakes made.”

As always, the coach does not grant exceptions to the pre-tactics but confirms that “the defense will be at 4. Then for the rest we make adjustments from time to time depending on the characteristics of the opponent and how he comes at us. We are working on setting up the game from the ground up from the beginning, it is beautiful to look at but not only that, it is also functional.”

The Blucerchiati coach sends a message to the more experienced players: “We talked about it, their leadership is needed. They must be the ones to drag our young people, they have hundreds of matches in Serie A.” A passage on the market, “is closed. We are happy with these players and let’s move forward with them.” As for environmental pressure, “we have always been clear from the beginning, we knew of the difficulties we would have to face and others will come”. Tomorrow in Parma there will be an exodus of Blucerchiati fans: “We are happy, we know we can count on their support as always. We must earn their trust through performance. The stadium will be full, there will be a nice atmosphere, exactly that type of game that footballers always want to play.”