The Para-Archery National Team is ready to face the first stage of the European Para-Archery Cup in the Czech Republic. The first international commitment in view of the competitions that will give the passes for the Paris Paralympics

If the Olympic national team has already trod the firing line of a European grand prix, of the first stage of the world cup and is also preparing to face the second stage in Shanghai, the first is imminent for the Paralympic national archery team seasonal trip. Over the weekend the blue group will reach Nove Mesto, in the Czech Republic, where they will take part in the European Para-Archery Cup, an international event valid for the European Paralympic cup circuit, but open to all nations that want to participate as an event valid for the world ranking. An important event for the blue archers who will take part, above all because they will be able to compete with some of the best athletes in the world. Overall there will be 26 national teams present and among these, in addition to the major forces of the old continent, also valuable teams such as India, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada and Brazil. There are 115 archers in total in the competition and Italy will go to the shooting line with 14 effective, followed by the technical director Willy Fuchsova, supported by the technicians Antonio Tosco and Fabio Fuchsova, by the physiotherapist Chiara Barbi, by the psychologist Gianni Bonas and by the athletic trainer Luigi Zanon. See also Asunción 2022: the South American Games begin and the Olympic cycle opens for 15 countries

target paris — So far, in view of the summer season, the Azzurri have held numerous rallies, while at the end of April they flew to Lilleshall for a training camp, responding to the invitation of the British federation, where they shared training sessions and competitions together with the English and to the internationals of France, Singapore and Slovakia. In Nove Mesto, however, everything will be different: the first medals will be up for grabs and, no small thing, it will be possible to test the form of the group whose seasonal objective is to obtain passes for the Paralympic Games in Paris. There are two events in the red circle on the calendar: the Para-Archery World Championships in Pilsen, also in the Czech Republic, from 17 to 23 July and then the European Para-Archery Championships in Rotterdam, Holland, from 14 to 20 August. It will be a summer of fire. And it’s useless to hide behind a finger, Italy on these occasions aims to get the maximum available as it has always done: 12 overall passes, between men and women, two for each scheduled competition: recurve open, compound open and W1. Arriving with full haul in France would mean competing at the Esplanade des Invalides, the venue for the Paris 2024 archery competition, with two athletes in the individual and also competing for team medals in all three of the mixed team competitions envisaged in the programme. See also The Phrygian hat, mascot of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

the blues in the race — The Azzurri leave for Nove Mesto with the desire to repeat the good things they did last year, again in the Nove Mesto stage, where they finished the competition in first place in the medal table with 7 golds, 3 silvers and 3 bronzes. Playing their chances will be in the open recurve Stefano Travisani (Paralympic Defense Sports Group), Giuseppe Verzini (Cormòns Archers Company), the rookie Alessandro Tondello (Padovani Archers Company), Veronica Floreno (Paralympic Defense Sports Group) and the silver medal of Tokyo 2020, Vincenza Petrilli (Fiamme Oro). In the open compound Matteo Bonacina (Arcieri Delle Alpi), Giampaolo Cancelli (Arcieri Alpignano), Eleonora Sarti (Paralympic Defense Sports Group), Giulia Pesci (Paralympic Defense Sports Group) and the bronze medal in Tokyo, Maria Andrea Virgilio (Blue Flames). For the W1 category, the summoned are Francesco Tomaselli (Gruppo Arcieri Polisportiva Solese), Paolo Tonon (Arcieri del Castello), Asia Pellizzari (Arcieri del Castello) and newcomer Daila Dameno (Polisportiva Disabili Valcamonica), who boasts a past in other disciplines Paralympic, having already participated in swimming at the Athens 2004 Paralympics and skiing at the Turin 2008 Paralympic Games, a clear example of how, through sport, you can break down all mental limits and more… See also F1 | Alonso against Ocon: "Extreme defense". Szafnauer: "Duel OK"

